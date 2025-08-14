The Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Catcliffe will welcome its first guests in September - two years after it was originally due to open.

Filipe Chaby-Rodrigues, the new general manager, said: “We’re thrilled to soon be able to welcome guests to the Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield.

“Our team has been working hard behind the scenes to build connections with the local community, charity relationships and of course to create a welcoming, comfortable space where everyone – whether travelling for work, a weekend away or a family break – feels at home.”

The 150-bedroom hotel is on Mable Way, overlooking the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe and is visible from the Parkway.

Our photos detail the journey from abandoned building site to snazzy new venue.

