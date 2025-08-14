Sheffield hotels: 17 photos showing transformation of £20m Marriott abandoned for a year

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 14th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

The finishing touches are being applied to a £20m Rotherham hotel abandoned for a year - and these photos document the journey.

The Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Catcliffe will welcome its first guests in September - two years after it was originally due to open.

Filipe Chaby-Rodrigues, the new general manager, said: “We’re thrilled to soon be able to welcome guests to the Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield.

“Our team has been working hard behind the scenes to build connections with the local community, charity relationships and of course to create a welcoming, comfortable space where everyone – whether travelling for work, a weekend away or a family break – feels at home.”

The 150-bedroom hotel is on Mable Way, overlooking the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe and is visible from the Parkway.

Our photos detail the journey from abandoned building site to snazzy new venue.

The Marriott hotel in Catcliffe is days away from opening.

1. Marriott hotel Rotherham

The Marriott hotel in Catcliffe is days away from opening. | nw Photo: Dean

The Marriott team back on site in May.

2. Team

The Marriott team back on site in May. | Marriott

Workers fixing up the hotel's name in July.

3. Signs of progress

Workers fixing up the hotel's name in July. | Marriott

How the 150-bedroom hotel was due to look when it was due to open in summer 2023.

4. Glitzy

How the 150-bedroom hotel was due to look when it was due to open in summer 2023. | Other

