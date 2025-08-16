Aaliya Malik, aged 21, said she may have to limit numbers at Her Time Out, which launched this month, due to its popularity with women seeking an escape from male harassment.

The business, in Waverley Works on Effingham Street, Attercliffe, has a host of security measures including monitored entry controls, frosted glass, a secure reception area and a strict phone camera policy.

It is also set to have a direct police response alarm system “to provide instant support if ever needed.”

Aaliya said: “We put these measures in place to eliminate the unspoken challenges women often face.

“Gym harassment isn’t always obvious. It can be staring for too long, which is uncomfortable for women, unwelcome comments, or feeling watched.

“Even areas like the weights section can feel intimidating in other gyms, but here, everything is fully accessible.

“The priority was changing the narrative. It’s not women paying for a membership and only feeling safe in one section, but women paying for a membership and having access to absolutely everything because that’s what real safety and equality look like.”

Due to overwhelming demand, a waiting list may be necessary to preserve the calm, secure atmosphere, she added.

“Safety isn’t just locks and alarms it’s a feeling. We will never let overcrowding take that away.”

