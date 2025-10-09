A Sheffield casino is having a refurbishment inside and out but will stay open throughout, offering black jack, roulette and slots.

Napoleons on Penistone Road is having a new facade and upgraded interiors that feature ‘luxe finishes, warm textures and sophisticated lighting design’.

Areas being upgraded include the bar and restaurant areas, with booth seating and an ‘enhanced’ gaming floor ‘designed to blend entertainment with atmosphere’.

Brian Gill, casino manager, said there would be a grand unveiling in mid-November. But the venue was staying open throughout, offering roulette, blackjack, three card poker, slot machines and electronic gaming equipment.

He added: “We’ve been part of the Sheffield community for decades, and this refurbishment marks an exciting new chapter for us.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our loyal customers for their continued support, and we can’t wait to share the new look with them. We’re confident that this investment will create a venue Sheffield can be proud of.”