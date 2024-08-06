Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Post Office will return to an unserved Sheffield neighbourhood 18 months after the resignation of the local Postmaster.

The Post Office will move to Firth Park Library in Firth Park, Sheffield, after the previous site at 13 Sicey Avenue - approximately 140 metres away - closed in February 2023.

It will open at 1pm on August 13, 2024, in the new location.

Firth Park Library will become the new home of the local Post Office on August 13. | Google

In a statement confirming the move date, the Post Office said they had been “working with Sheffield City Council to find a solution” and added the new location will offer the “same wide services as before”.

It added: “A review of parking has been carried out. There is roadside parking with a designated parking bay available nearby to the rear side of the new premises. There is also a free car park located within two minutes’ walk known as Firth Park car park located on Hucklow Road S5 6TF. Further on street time restricted parking limited to one or two hours is also available on the two streets either side of the library.”

The Post Office will be open from 9am - 5.30pm, Monday to Friday; 9am - 4pm on Saturday. This will equate to 49 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office services a week.

With more than 11,500 branches across the UK, Post Office has the nation’s biggest retail network. The business has been at the centre of controversy over recent years after the Horizon Scandal gained national attention following the ITV drama Alan Bates vs The Post Office.