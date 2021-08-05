That’s according to a Sheffield firm that prints them.

TShirtExpert says sales of stag-related T-shirts are up 500 per cent since Freedom Day on July 19.

The firm, based in the Pinders Building, Sheaf Plate Works, Arundel Street, also says group sizes are up on normal and there’s has been a notable shift to stags in the UK.

David Cavill, founder of tshirtexpert.co.uk, said: “The ‘stag do’ market has endured its second year of drought since the pandemic started. But, since the UK came out of lockdown on the 19th July, things have picked up dramatically! Orders for personalised ‘stag t-shirts‘ are up over 500 per cent.

“We’ve seen an instant response to the re-opening. It has finally given grooms and their best men the confidence to make plans and provisions for their stag parties. We’ve been seeing big group sizes too. It’s worth keeping an eye out for a gang of 20 or so lads in bright red ‘Game Over’ t-shirts if you’re in the city this weekend.

“The vast majority of stags have opted to have their event in the UK this year. Before the pandemic, most destinations that we printed [on T-shirts] were major European cities.

“We heard from a customer who had been planning for 15 lads to go to Las Vegas but now they’re going to be racing go-karts in Rotherham. That’s some compromise!”

The company has also seen an increase in ‘express turnaround’ orders that arrive within three working days. It suggests grooms are leaving it to the last minute - which is expected after months of uncertainty about whether stag nights would even go ahead, he added.

David said: “We’re feeling more optimistic for an upturn in sales for 2022. As travel restrictions ease further, the vaccines continue to be effective, and larger weddings get booked in; things will hopefully start to feel normal again.”

Freedom Day marked the end of the “rule of six” as well as restrictions on guests at weddings and mourners at funerals.

