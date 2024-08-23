We have taken information provided by Ofcom which looked at how fast broadband lines are in the city, and put together a gallery to show the 25 neighbourhoods with the fastest internet speeds.
We have taken the data from Sheffield Council information which contains the data broken down into dozens of neighbourhoods within the city.
The figures show the average broadband download linespeed (Mbit/s) for connections in the area. We have published them here in reverse order, with the 25th placed neighbourhood at the top, and the fastest is listed last.
The information accompanying the date states: “Due to variations in broadband performance over time, this data should not be regarded as a definitive and fixed view of the UK's fixed broadband infrastructure.
“However, the information provided here may be useful in identifying variations in broadband performance.”
The data is from May 2023.
