We have taken information provided by Ofcom which looked at how fast broadband lines are in the city, and put together a gallery to show the 25 neighbourhoods with the fastest internet speeds.

We have taken the data from Sheffield Council information which contains the data broken down into dozens of neighbourhoods within the city.

The figures show the average broadband download linespeed (Mbit/s) for connections in the area. We have published them here in reverse order, with the 25th placed neighbourhood at the top, and the fastest is listed last.

The information accompanying the date states: “Due to variations in broadband performance over time, this data should not be regarded as a definitive and fixed view of the UK's fixed broadband infrastructure.

“However, the information provided here may be useful in identifying variations in broadband performance.”

The data is from May 2023.

1 . Fastest broadband Ofcom have revealed the fasted neighbourhoods in Sheffield for broadband, and these were the top 25:

2 . 25. Woodseats 25. Woodseats had an average broadband download linespeed of 148.36 Mb/s for connections in the area according to Ofcom figures for May 2023.

3 . 24. Nether Edge 24. Nether Edge had an average broadband download linespeed of 148.72 Mb/s for connections in the area according to Ofcom figures for May 2023.

4 . 23. Herdings & Gleadless Valley 23. Herdings & Gleadless Valley had an average broadband download linespeed of 149.85 Mb/s for connections in the area according to Ofcom figures for May 2023 .