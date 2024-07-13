Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s best boss has given all staff the day off after England play in the Euros final - WIN or LOSE.

Gerry Arcari, founder and chief executive of Sheffield marketing agency Vivid Creative, said the office at Wharncliffe Works, Green Lane, Kelham Island would be closed on Monday.

He wrote: “As a compassionate boss, I have an exciting announcement for the Vivid Creative team regarding Euro 2024 and England.

“If we reach the FINAL on Sunday, our office will be closed on Monday. We'll either be celebrating or crying in equal measure. Come on England!”

The Linkedin post was liked by scores of people.

Ian Proctor, of Nab Farm Shop, replied: “Can I have a job please!!!”