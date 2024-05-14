Sheffield parking fines: Council adopts new powers to fine drivers for 'obstruction'
Sheffield motorists face a £70 fine for parking in cycle lanes or on dropped kerbs under new rules aimed at improving safety.
Council enforcers could also hand out tickets for parking too far from the pavement, or double parking, and to lorry drivers who stop with wheels on the pavement.
The new rules start on Monday May 20. They were introduced after more than 70 per cent of respondents in a survey said they had been blocked by vehicles. More than half had found their driveway obstructed.
Richard Eyre, director of streetscene and regulation at Sheffield City Council, said previously only police had the power to enforce against obstructive parking and it was a new era for pedestrian and cyclist safety.
He added: “Double parking, for example, may obstruct other road users including emergency services vehicles, while parking in front of dropped kerbs can put people with visual impairments, or with restricted mobility at risk as well as impacting drivers trying to enter or leave a premises.”
Fines for obstructing other road users are £70, or £35 if paid within 14 days.
