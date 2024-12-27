All the scaffolding was cleared away and a series of high profile launches followed.

The huge regeneration scheme includes shops, offices, flats, events space and a park.

Meanwhile, if it’s skyscrapers you want, then look no further than Tenter Street and Corporation Street where huge blocks of flats are nearing completion.

As always, Meadowhall had its share of big announcements, while just down the M1 a giant motorway service station is about to open employing hundreds. Finally, the diggers have made a start on a 1,000-home eco-estate.

This is how much Sheffield has changed over the last year.

1 . Cambridge Street Collective food hall Europe's largest purpose-built food hall has been bustling since it opened in summer. Instantly dispelling doubts, this cavernous industrial venue has been popular since day one. Sits at the centre of landmark Heart of the City development.

2 . Leah's Yard Grade II* listed Leah's Yard on Cambridge Street is home to some of Sheffield's finest independent businesses including renowned artist Pete McKee as well as Ian Proctor's local produce store, Mesters' Market, and Bullion chocolate's cafe bar, Chocolate Bar.

3 . Radisson Blu hotel With stunning views overlooking Sheffield Town Hall and the Peace Gardens, the new hotel features a Victorian façade, 154 rooms and a rooftop restaurant, plus a gym. Another landmark feature of the Heart of the City scheme that opened this year.

4 . Frasers / Sports Direct Meadowhall A £10m combined store opened in the former Debenhams at the end of The Avenue in September. The new Frasers sells 'premium lifestyle' clothes and sofas and includes a Pret a Manger. Upstairs Sports Direct is split into areas including football, training, the outdoors and bikes. Picture: David Epstein, managing director of premium and luxury, and Ger Wright, managing director of sport at Sports Direct.