Sheffield developments: Council gives update on Ski Village almost a year after £19m funding win
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The authority won the cash from the Governent’s Levelling Up Fund in November last year.
The money is to be spent on improving access - it is currently served by a one-lane railway tunnel - site clearance and investment in paths, trails, signs, a visitor centre and bike hub.
A council spokesperson said work had progressed on a transport assessment to bring in a new access road. They had also undertaken a feasibility study for a clean up and access improvements across the wider country park.
The deadline to spend the money is March 2026, they added.
The original Ski Village opened in 1988 and attracted visitors from across the North and Midlands.
Keep up to date on all of the latest headlines, team news, and breaking news from Sheffield Wednesday with The Star’s free daily football newsletter
It was destroyed by fire in 2012 and suffered repeated arson attacks.
In 2018, a £25m deal for a new ski village was announced with developer Extreme. But in 2021 it was sacked for being too slow.
In 2022 the council announced talks with New Zealand firm Skyline Enterprises for a ‘gravity park’ with toboggans and zip wires. But in 2023 the firm said it would build a resort in Swansea.
Today, the 51-acre Sheffield Ski Village is derelict and overgrown.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.