Sheffield Costa Coffee announces reason behind temporary closure
The Costa Coffee Meadowhall Drive Thru, on Vulcan Road, is closing for a “transformative renovation”.
When it reopens, expected to be on August 7, it will have digital ordering screens on offer.
The nearest Costa Coffee to this location is on the same road, so customers won’t have to venture too far for their caffeine fix.
A spokesperson for the company said: “The Meadowhall Drive Thru store will be coming back better than ever before, with an enhanced customer experience, specifically the takeaway experience, with quick service screens and a brighter and bolder look and feel.
“We’re excited about some brand-new modern features, including freshly baked pastry offerings.
The store’s team members will be serving customers from the nearby store which can be found in Next, Unit 6 on Vulcan Road.
