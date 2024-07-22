Sheffield Costa Coffee announces reason behind temporary closure

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:39 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 14:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One of Sheffield’s Costa Coffee stores has announced it is temporarily shutting its doors from today, Monday, July 22.

The Costa Coffee Meadowhall Drive Thru, on Vulcan Road, is closing for a “transformative renovation”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When it reopens, expected to be on August 7, it will have digital ordering screens on offer.

The nearest Costa Coffee to this location is on the same road, so customers won’t have to venture too far for their caffeine fix.

Costa Coffee, Vulcan RoadCosta Coffee, Vulcan Road
Costa Coffee, Vulcan Road | Google

Get your very own bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the company said: “The Meadowhall Drive Thru store will be coming back better than ever before, with an enhanced customer experience, specifically the takeaway experience, with quick service screens and a brighter and bolder look and feel.

“We’re excited about some brand-new modern features, including freshly baked pastry offerings.

The store’s team members will be serving customers from the nearby store which can be found in Next, Unit 6 on Vulcan Road.

Related topics:SheffieldCosta Coffee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice