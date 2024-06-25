Meadowhall with its hundreds of shops and free parking next door, the convenience of online shopping, and the cost of living crisis have all been cited by readers as reasons to dodge the city centre altogether.
Luckily, not everyone feels put off, particularly those who are happy to leave their car behind.
The tram and bus networks serve many residential areas of the city perfectly well, and Park & Ride services (including Halfway, Malin Bridge and Nunnery Square) offer a good compromise.
That said, many people still either want or need to get to the city centre or close to it driving directly, so with the help of readers’ suggestions, we have put together the list below to highlight seven of the cheapest parking options.
