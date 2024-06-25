Sheffield city centre parking: Cheapest car parks, streets and and loopholes revealed

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 08:15 BST

Expensive parking charges in or close to city centres are nothing new, but some shoppers claim that a perfect storm of deterrents has stopped them coming into Sheffield city centre altogether.

Meadowhall with its hundreds of shops and free parking next door, the convenience of online shopping, and the cost of living crisis have all been cited by readers as reasons to dodge the city centre altogether.

Luckily, not everyone feels put off, particularly those who are happy to leave their car behind.

The tram and bus networks serve many residential areas of the city perfectly well, and Park & Ride services (including Halfway, Malin Bridge and Nunnery Square) offer a good compromise.

The Sheffield Connect shuttle buses around town are also a much-appreciated addition the centre.

That said, many people still either want or need to get to the city centre or close to it driving directly, so with the help of readers’ suggestions, we have put together the list below to highlight seven of the cheapest parking options.

Charges from Monday to Saturday are 80p for an hour, and £7.50 for the whole day.

1. Arundel Street

Charges from Monday to Saturday are 80p for an hour, and £7.50 for the whole day.

Park on Blast Lane, by the canal, and walk into town: Free, 10 minute walk.

2. Blast Lane

Park on Blast Lane, by the canal, and walk into town: Free, 10 minute walk.

Park on residential streets close to Park Hill, such as St John's Road or Granville Road: Free, 20 minute walk.

3. Close to Park Hill

Park on residential streets close to Park Hill, such as St John's Road or Granville Road: Free, 20 minute walk.

Park on Worthing Rd and walk down the canal: Free, 30 minute walk.

4. Worthing Road

Park on Worthing Rd and walk down the canal: Free, 30 minute walk.

