A huge fish and chip restaurant which closed without warning nine months ago is relaunching with fish and chips for £1.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Papas, at 200 Waterthorpe Greenway, Crystal Peaks, is staging a grand opening on Thursday, May 15.

On Friday, May 16, it is offering fish and chips for £1 “all day long” - takeaway only.

Papa's Fish & Chips at Crystal Peaks, Beighton, is reopening after nine months. | National World

The restaurant originally opened in December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It closed in August last year after weeks of uncertainty, with some customers reporting it closed during opening hours.

New manager, Michelle Morley, who has more than 30 years of experience in the trade, said: “We’re thrilled to be back with our famous £6.99 fish, chips and a pot of tea’ lunchtime offer and 2-course Seniors Special, which were our most popular restaurant deals.

“Our £1 fish and chips offer is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers and inviting new ones to experience the positive changes we've made.”