Sheffield chippy: Papa's Fish & Chips at Crystal Peaks reopening after nine months with £1 offer
Papas, at 200 Waterthorpe Greenway, Crystal Peaks, is staging a grand opening on Thursday, May 15.
On Friday, May 16, it is offering fish and chips for £1 “all day long” - takeaway only.
The restaurant originally opened in December 2022.
It closed in August last year after weeks of uncertainty, with some customers reporting it closed during opening hours.
New manager, Michelle Morley, who has more than 30 years of experience in the trade, said: “We’re thrilled to be back with our famous £6.99 fish, chips and a pot of tea’ lunchtime offer and 2-course Seniors Special, which were our most popular restaurant deals.
“Our £1 fish and chips offer is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers and inviting new ones to experience the positive changes we've made.”