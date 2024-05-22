Sheffield burst water pipe: Bosses announce when they hope to have water restored for affected S12 residents
Water company engineers have announced when they hope to have water restored to Sheffield houses affected by a burst pipe.
Some homes in the S12 area have been wiouth water since the early hours after a pipe burst on Linley Lane, near Frecheville, in the early hours of today.
But now they have confirmed they hope to have water back on this afternoon.
A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise to customers in Sheffield who are experiencing low pressure or interruption to their water supply this morning.
“This is due to a burst water pipe on Linley Lane.
“A team is currently on site and we’re working hard to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible.”
They have now stated that they are confident that the repairs will be completed by 4pm.
