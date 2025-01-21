Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blacks on The Moor in Sheffield is closing down and set to be turned into a Go Outdoors.

Notices for a big closing down sale can be seen at the entrance to the store, which opened in June 2017.

Lee Bagnall, CEO of JD Outdoors, said: ”With the best outdoor brands we are confident this conversion will offer a rewarding shopping experience for outdoor enthusiasts in Sheffield. The new GO Express stores will also allow Sheffield’s shoppers to benefit from our GO Outdoors loyalty programme, which makes lower prices available to members.

“While this may come as a surprise to some of our loyal Blacks customers in Sheffield, we are committed to continuing to provide the level of service and quality that our customers expect in the GO Express stores.”

Just last week, the Blacks unit in Meadowhall was also converted to a Go Express store.

It marks a huge return to Sheffield for the outdoor retailer which was founded in the city in 1998 and now has over 80 stores.

The new Go Outdoors stores in Meadowhall and on The Moor will join two other Sheffield sites on Hill Street, Highfield, and at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge.

JD Outdoors said the conversion of the 16,000 sq ft outlet will take place in May 2025, though an official date is yet to be confirmed.

Blacks customers will still be able to shop with the retailer online.