Blacks Sheffield: Retailer closing The Moor store after Meadowhall shop converted to Go Outdoors

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 08:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blacks on The Moor in Sheffield is closing down and set to be turned into a Go Outdoors.

Notices for a big closing down sale can be seen at the entrance to the store, which opened in June 2017.

Lee Bagnall, CEO of JD Outdoors, said: ”With the best outdoor brands we are confident this conversion will offer a rewarding shopping experience for outdoor enthusiasts in Sheffield. The new GO Express stores will also allow Sheffield’s shoppers to benefit from our GO Outdoors loyalty programme, which makes lower prices available to members.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“While this may come as a surprise to some of our loyal Blacks customers in Sheffield, we are committed to continuing to provide the level of service and quality that our customers expect in the GO Express stores.”

Blacks on The Moor is closing and will be replaced with a Go Outdoors store.Blacks on The Moor is closing and will be replaced with a Go Outdoors store.
Blacks on The Moor is closing and will be replaced with a Go Outdoors store. | National World

Just last week, the Blacks unit in Meadowhall was also converted to a Go Express store.

It marks a huge return to Sheffield for the outdoor retailer which was founded in the city in 1998 and now has over 80 stores.

The new Go Outdoors stores in Meadowhall and on The Moor will join two other Sheffield sites on Hill Street, Highfield, and at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

JD Outdoors said the conversion of the 16,000 sq ft outlet will take place in May 2025, though an official date is yet to be confirmed.

Blacks customers will still be able to shop with the retailer online.

Related topics:SheffieldMeadowhallFox ValleyHighfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice