Beatles and music fans are being given a chance to put a price on their memorabilia with a valuation event in Sheffield to mark the 60th anniversary of the Fab Four’s concerts in the city.

Tracks, the Lancashire-based Beatles and music memorabilia specialists, are commemorating this month’s anniversary by holding a valuation day at Sheffield United FC’s ground, on Bramall Lane, on Sunday, February 12, between 10.30am and 4.30pm, and they are inviting fans to bring any rare item of music memorabilia for a free valuation.

The market for Beatles and music related memorabilia which began in the eighties is worth millions of pounds now and the scope is becoming increasingly wide in terms of the artists it includes.

In the world of music memorabilia the artists and bands who attract the highest prices include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Pink Floyd, Bob Marley, Led Zeppelin, Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson and Kurt Cobain.

Pictured is a signed memorabilia picture of The Beatles courtesy of Tracks Ltd UK the Lancashire-based Beatles and music memorabilia specialists.

Autographs and written material are of great interest to collectors. The signatures of The Beatles have always brought the most money and a good clean set of autographs can be valued at £4,000 upwards and a set from 1967 can be valued in excess of £5,000.

Album sleeves autographed by The Beatles can bring £15,000 to £20,000 and even more if signed on one of the later releases.

An album signed on the front cover by Led Zeppelin or Jimi Hendrix can realise over £10,000.

Concert memorabilia is another strong area of interest. Vintage concert posters from the 1960s relating to the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix or a poster from the 1970s relating to Led Zeppelin can bring around £10,000.

Pictured is Jimi Hendrix at Sheffield City Hall, in November, 1967, courtesy of Lancashire-based Beatles and music memorabilia specialists Tracks Ltd UK.

Punk memorabilia relating to the Sex Pistols and the Clash and other groups of that era have become highly sought after, as has material pertaining to bands such as The Smiths and Joy Division.

Handwritten lyrics, stage used or personally worn clothing, instruments, awards, personal effects and record company promotional items from any major group or artist are the types of items which Tracks are interested in appraising and evaluating.

Tracks are not only offering free advice and valuations but are also interested in buying items on the day by bank transfer relating to any major artist or band.

The Beatles repeatedly played in Sheffield in 1963 including the Azena Ballroom, on White Lane, Gleadless, on February 12; the City Hall on March 2, as part of the Helen Shapiro package tour; and the City Hall, on March 16, as part of the Tommy Roe/Chris Montez tour.

Pictured, courtesy of memorabilia specialists Tracks Ltd UK, is a poster for guitar legend Jimi Hendrix who played at Sheffield City Hall.

They also played three further shows in the Steel City at the City Hall on May 25, 1963; November 2, 1963 and November 9, 1964, and their last appearance in the city would come on December 8, 1965, when they appeared at the Gaumont Theatre, at Barker’s Pool.

During the same era, the event hosts Sheffield United had a squad including the likes of goalkeeper Alan Hodgkinson, defender Len Badger, midfielder Alan Berchenhall and striker Mick Jones.

Pictured is Jimi Hendrix at Sheffield City Hall, in November, 1967, courtesy of music memorabilia specialists Tracks Ltd UK

Pictured is musician and songwriter John Lennon, of The Beatles, in Sheffield in 1963, courtesy of music memorabilia specialists Tracks Ltd UK.

