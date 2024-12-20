Rotherham jobs: New B&Q store praised for boosting town's economy

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 20th Dec 2024, 12:47 BST
A new B&Q store in Rotherham has been welcomed for helping to create a “fair and prosperous economy” in the town.

The DIY centre at Great Eastern Retail Park, Rotherham has created 20 jobs.

Rotherham United F.C. women and mayor Councillor Sheila Cowen attended the opening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
B&Q

Coun Cowen said: “Rotherham Council has a vision for a fair and prosperous economy that provides chances for everyone to get a good job, or start and grow a business, and plan confidently for the future.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

“I’m really pleased to be able to welcome the new B&Q store to Rotherham and the 20 jobs it creates. This is positive news for the town, and I wish the team every success in their new venture.”

The shop sells 11,000 products and has a TradePoint area, timber cutting, paint mixing and electrical recycling, as well as carpet cleaning hire, a bathroom showroom and a garden centre.

Related topics:RotherhamB&QJobsRotherham Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice