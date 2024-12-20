Rotherham jobs: New B&Q store praised for boosting town's economy
Rotherham United F.C. women and mayor Councillor Sheila Cowen attended the opening.
Coun Cowen said: “Rotherham Council has a vision for a fair and prosperous economy that provides chances for everyone to get a good job, or start and grow a business, and plan confidently for the future.
“I’m really pleased to be able to welcome the new B&Q store to Rotherham and the 20 jobs it creates. This is positive news for the town, and I wish the team every success in their new venture.”
The shop sells 11,000 products and has a TradePoint area, timber cutting, paint mixing and electrical recycling, as well as carpet cleaning hire, a bathroom showroom and a garden centre.
