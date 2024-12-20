A new B&Q store in Rotherham has been welcomed for helping to create a “fair and prosperous economy” in the town.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DIY centre at Great Eastern Retail Park, Rotherham has created 20 jobs.

Rotherham United F.C. women and mayor Councillor Sheila Cowen attended the opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B&Q

Coun Cowen said: “Rotherham Council has a vision for a fair and prosperous economy that provides chances for everyone to get a good job, or start and grow a business, and plan confidently for the future.

“I’m really pleased to be able to welcome the new B&Q store to Rotherham and the 20 jobs it creates. This is positive news for the town, and I wish the team every success in their new venture.”

The shop sells 11,000 products and has a TradePoint area, timber cutting, paint mixing and electrical recycling, as well as carpet cleaning hire, a bathroom showroom and a garden centre.