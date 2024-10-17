4 . Castlegate

The foundations of the city’s once mighty castle will be the centrepiece of a magnificent new park in Castlegate with the Sheaf ‘daylighted’ for the first time in over 100 years (see pic). The city council hopes it will lead to the transformation of the wider area, which it calls a ‘priority neighbourhood’ with up to 1,000 homes (flats) to create a ‘vibrant mixed-use neighbourhood, supporting the surrounding commercial uses’. The aim is to bring a ‘permanent 24-hour population into the neighbourhood, supporting the long term vibrancy. Student accommodation will not be acceptable’. | Tom Hunt