Rails of Sheffield: Famous model railway firm with celebrity fans opening new shop at Sheffield station
The model railway firm Rails of Sheffield is launching the new store at Sheffield station next month.
The company already has a huge store on Chesterfield Road, in Heeley, where celebrity customers include the musician Jools Holland and TV presenter James May.
The new store will be located in the old cycle hub by the entrance to the station, close to the taxi rank.
It will sell model railways and other railway memorabilia and merchandise, catering to everyone from enthusiasts to families looking for a starter set.
It will also stock limited edition models and wagons featuring partnerships with famous brands including Henderson’s Relish, Seabrook Crisps, and James May’s Gin.
And there will be travel packs too, filled with railway-themed goodies to keep youngsters entertained on their train journey.
Rails of Sheffield was launched in 1970 by Hedley Barber from the back of a grocery shop and has grown to employ more than 60 people, with Hedley’s son and grandchildren now running the business.
Jack Morgan, the firm’s marketing and content manager, said: “We are really excited to open this brand-new store right in the heart of the railway in Sheffield.
“While the initial setup will be temporary, we are committed to evolving the space to match the charm of our flagship location, and we are looking forward to welcoming our first customers soon.”
Simon Pready, commercial director at East Midlands Railway, said: “We are delighted that Rails of Sheffield has decided to set up a store in our station.
“It is a great family business, and I’m sure many of our customers will be tempted through its doors to make a few purchases before they travel onwards. Indeed, I have no doubt that the shop will also be welcoming many of our staff too.”