A historic Sheffield business is opening a new shop at the city’s main railway station.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The model railway firm Rails of Sheffield is launching the new store at Sheffield station next month.

The company already has a huge store on Chesterfield Road, in Heeley, where celebrity customers include the musician Jools Holland and TV presenter James May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield railway station, where the model railway firm Rails of Sheffield is opening a new shop in what was the cycle hub | National World

The new store will be located in the old cycle hub by the entrance to the station, close to the taxi rank.

It will sell model railways and other railway memorabilia and merchandise, catering to everyone from enthusiasts to families looking for a starter set.

Jools Holland is among the celebrity customers at Rails of Sheffield’s existing store on Chesterfield Road, Heeley. Picture: Rails of Sheffield | Rails of Sheffield

It will also stock limited edition models and wagons featuring partnerships with famous brands including Henderson’s Relish, Seabrook Crisps, and James May’s Gin.

And there will be travel packs too, filled with railway-themed goodies to keep youngsters entertained on their train journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Morgan, the firm’s marketing and content manager, said: “We are really excited to open this brand-new store right in the heart of the railway in Sheffield.

The new Rails of Sheffield model railway shop at Sheffield station will sell limited-edition models and wagons featuring partnerships with famous brands such as Henderson’s Relish, Seabrook Crisps, and James May’s Gin. | Rails of Sheffield

“While the initial setup will be temporary, we are committed to evolving the space to match the charm of our flagship location, and we are looking forward to welcoming our first customers soon.”

Simon Pready, commercial director at East Midlands Railway, said: “We are delighted that Rails of Sheffield has decided to set up a store in our station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a great family business, and I’m sure many of our customers will be tempted through its doors to make a few purchases before they travel onwards. Indeed, I have no doubt that the shop will also be welcoming many of our staff too.”