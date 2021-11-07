The Richmond Hotel, on Richmond Road, Richmond, was closed on Friday night, and its long term future is unknown.

The pub’s manager posted on the venue’s Facebook page on Friday: “As of today the Richmond Hotel will be closed. I’d like to take this as saying a big thank you to all our customers who have come through the doors and all the staff who have worked there.

"Please keep safe and well and we might cross paths again. Good bye, the Richmond team.”

It added: “The holding company have come this morning and have decided to close it sooner.”

One regular commenting on the same social media page expressed sadness at the closure, and described it coming at the best time of year for pubs.

No one was answering the telephone at the venue this morning.

However the pub is listed on Stonegate pubs website, where it advertises venues for lease or for tenants.

The Star has contacted Stonegate for comment.

The company describes the Richmond as a large detached brick built property located on a busy main road in the densely populated area of Richmond, close to convenience stores.

It adds: "The pub attracts a wide range of age groups who visit the pub for socialising, pub games and entertainment.

"With three trading areas each boasting its own bar, the establishment is able to accommodate up to 200 covers, making it a prime destination for holding events.