Thousands of people suffered nine hours of power cuts and a disturbed night from burglar alarms in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Greystones area was hit by an outage at 9.30pm on Saturday night plunging homes and streets into darkness and triggering dozens of alarms.

Northern Powergrid’s website showed issues from Ringinglow Road to Nether Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm initially told people it hoped to restore power at 10.45pm, but it came on earlier, at 10.30pm, triggering alarms.

It then went off again at 11pm triggering alarms that had just been silenced. There was a flicker of power soon after, activating alarms again. This happened again at least once during the night, householders reported.

Northern Powergrid’s website repeatedly pushed the estimated restoration time back through the early hours until it stated 7.30am.

Power eventually came back on after nine hours at 6.30am.

Ofgem states people can claim £95 compensation if the outage is for more than 12 hours and affects fewer than 5,000 homes.

Northern Powergrid was contacted for comment.