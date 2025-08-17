Power cut Sheffield: Thousands hit by nine hours of outages in Greystones - can I claim compensation?

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Aug 2025, 08:05 BST
Thousands of people suffered nine hours of power cuts and a disturbed night from burglar alarms in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

The Greystones area was hit by an outage at 9.30pm on Saturday night plunging homes and streets into darkness and triggering dozens of alarms.

Northern Powergrid’s website showed issues from Ringinglow Road to Nether Green.

The firm initially told people it hoped to restore power at 10.45pm, but it came on earlier, at 10.30pm, triggering alarms.

It then went off again at 11pm triggering alarms that had just been silenced. There was a flicker of power soon after, activating alarms again. This happened again at least once during the night, householders reported.

Northern Powergrid’s website repeatedly pushed the estimated restoration time back through the early hours until it stated 7.30am.

Power eventually came back on after nine hours at 6.30am.

Ofgem states people can claim £95 compensation if the outage is for more than 12 hours and affects fewer than 5,000 homes.

Northern Powergrid was contacted for comment.

