The 50 per cent discount started at 9am today at Unit 4, Drakehouse Retail Park, Drakehouse Way, Waterthorpe

Loo Loo Rose, Poundstretcher marketing manager said: “Fifty per cent off absolutely everything in store is such an amazing deal for the local community. With stock being updated regularly, customers can treat themselves to bargains time and time again.”