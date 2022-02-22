Poundstretcher cuts prices in half at store on Drakehouse Retail Park, Waterthorpe, Sheffield
Poundstretcher is selling all its items for half price from this morning at a store on a Sheffield industrial estate.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 5:12 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 5:20 pm
The 50 per cent discount started at 9am today at Unit 4, Drakehouse Retail Park, Drakehouse Way, Waterthorpe
Items include homeware, cleaning necessities, cleaning produces, confectionery and drinks.
Loo Loo Rose, Poundstretcher marketing manager said: “Fifty per cent off absolutely everything in store is such an amazing deal for the local community. With stock being updated regularly, customers can treat themselves to bargains time and time again.”