Poundstretcher cuts prices in half at store on Drakehouse Retail Park, Waterthorpe, Sheffield

Poundstretcher is selling all its items for half price from this morning at a store on a Sheffield industrial estate.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 5:12 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 5:20 pm

The 50 per cent discount started at 9am today at Unit 4, Drakehouse Retail Park, Drakehouse Way, Waterthorpe

Items include homeware, cleaning necessities, cleaning produces, confectionery and drinks.

Loo Loo Rose, Poundstretcher marketing manager said: “Fifty per cent off absolutely everything in store is such an amazing deal for the local community. With stock being updated regularly, customers can treat themselves to bargains time and time again.”

Poundstretcher has cut prices by 50 per cent at its Drakehouse store in Sheffield
