Poundland is giving £1,000 to 30 random customers in a promotion called ‘Grand in Your Hand’.

Lucky winners will be chosen at a manned till in one of its 750 stores by the computer system every day for 30 days from Saturday, August 3.

The discount chain has shops in Sheffield on The Moor and at Hillsborough Barracks, Meadowhall, Meadowhall Retail Park, Crystal Peaks, Heeley Retail Park, Kilner Way and Manor Top.

Customer and marketing director Anna Hay said: “Our customers appreciate the value we provide, and now we’re providing even more fun when shopping with us.”