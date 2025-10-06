I saw the pelting rain out my window on Saturday ahead of Oseyo Sheffield’s grand opening and knew it would do nothing to keep the crowds away.

No, Storm Amy herself couldn’t stop shoppers being the first inside Sheffield’s new three-storey South Korean supermarket - after all, being a devoted fan is part of the fun.

More than 500 people turned out to be the firs through the door at Oseyo Sheffield's opening, and another 500 showed up within half an hour. | National World

The first 200 people inside the freshly renovated store on The Moor on October 3 got a wristband and a goodie bag. The other 300 people queueing behind them when the doors opened got soaked for their trouble, and were happy about it all the same.

It was astonishing to see such a turnout for the city centre. The only thing like it in recent years was the Sephora opening in Meadowhall, and their first-through-the-door goodie bags were literally worth a grand each.

Oseyo eventually sent out one poor member of staff with a handmade sign and no raincoat to restore order. | National world

A real life game of Snake unfolded in front of me as the queue wound back along itself across both sides of The Moor. I was getting some footage of the size of it when a family stood next to me thinking I was where the melee started.

I felt like a harbinger as I smiled and pointed to the actual start, on the other side of the thoroughfare.

They groaned and joined the line.

Eventually, Oseyo had to send some poor member of staff out with no raincoat and a makeshift cardboard sign - “Queue starts here” - to restore order.

What on earth is inside this glowing yellow supermarket that could make all this worth it?

Ribbon cutting at 10am. The first 200 people inside got a goodie bag. The next 800 people got soaked for their troubles. | National World

Something new in town, that’s what.

The grand three-storey shopfront that is now Oseyo had stood empty for more than five years.

It’s now a colourful, central, see-something-you-like, low stakes shopping experience where you might just find a new favourite.

Stores like this and last year’s Sostrene Green say to me that the people cry out for a store they can poke around and find something they didn’t expect, because they’re such a rare experience on the high street now.

It's the most colourful supermarket I've seen, anyway. Oseyo's polish and attention to detail makes for a shop worth exploring. | National World

The other thing is because it’s SOUTH KOREA.

Any modern parent will tell you, at some point in the last five years, South Korea made its landing on today’s cultural landscape like a spaceship squashing a quaint village fete.

There’s such an infectious energy to its music, its dance videos, its marketing, the encouragement to find your tribe among its fandoms and get frothingly devout about it, practising dance recitals in teenage rooms.

South Korea has a penchant for celebrity endorsements and cartoonishly bright packaging, making the store vibrant and bold. | National World

It was touching to see so many families outside the store on Saturday, kids amped up to taste what they’ve heard so much about from the likes of Squid Game, K-Pop Demon Hunters, BTS and Blackpink, to try an ice cup for themselves.

A group of girls were throwing choreographed shapes while the queue waited. I don’t even know if they were hired or just shoppers showing off their stuff. Spontaneous, get-involved energy like it is all just part of the scene.

I think Oseyo is going to be a hit - it's central, it's exciting, it's cheap and it's what the culture wants right now. | National World

At last, 10am arrived and the ribbon was cut.

The queue poured forward like at a music festival.

I wanted to wait and see if it would die down before I joined so I dipped into Caffe Nero to stay out the rain.

By 10.30am, another 500 people had arrived. I realised I was playing a fool’s game and took my spot in the midst of Storm Amy, and a mere 45 minutes later I was inside.

It’s the most colourful supermarket I’ve ever seen.

South Korea’s penchant for cartoonishly bright packaging and celebrity endorsements combined with Oseyo’s eye for polish has made an exciting store to step inside. Lit-up lettering on the walls proclaiming this way for the Ramyun Library, the Ice Cup Station, the Tea House, the K-POP section - well, it blows the socks off Asda, anyway.

Strictly speaking, except for the K-Pop albums and an entire section of dried seaweed to make dashi, I didn’t see much I haven’t seen in several Asian supermarkets already open in Sheffield.

But, in my opinion, we’ve got an enormous hit on our hands here.

It’s different. It’s central, it’s polished, it’s what the culture wants and it’s cheap. Pocket money cheap.

Those ice cup drinks your children won’t stop going on about? £1 for the cup, £1 for the juice. I was expected double that price at least.

The kids are going to love Oseyo. I’m going back at lunch for a can of carbonated milk and some fish bread.