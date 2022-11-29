North Anston bridge crash: Lorry crashes into bridge this morning – affecting A57 Sheffield to Worksop road
A lorry has crashed into a bridge this morning – affecting traffic on one of South Yorkshire’s busiest roads.
The collision has happened on Ryton Road, North Anston, and caused the road to be closed while emergency services resolved the situation, and has affected the A57 between Sheffield and Worksop.
Buses have had to be diverted to avoid the area, said officials at the bus company First South Yorkshire, with the X5 service affected.
They said in a statement at 10am this morning: “A lorry has hit the bridge on Ryton Road, blocking the road in both directions. We will turn left at Leeds Arms, on to the A57, right at the Red Lion roundabout at Todwick Rd roundabout, and on to Todwick Road, Church Lane, in both directions.”
They have now confirmed the bus route is back to normal.