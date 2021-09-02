The design features AA Milne’s most famous character and Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, Tigger, Kanga and Roo.

This is everything you need to know.

Who made the coin?

The new Winnie the Pooh collectable coin has been released by the Royal Mint as part of the nine-part series and is now available to buy for customers in Sheffield.

The design of the coin is inspired by the original decorations of EH Shepard taken from the pages of AA Milne’s classic tales, first published in 1926.

The Royal Mint’s designer Daniel Thorne is the maker behind the nine-coin Winnie the Pooh series, which was first released last year with the first three designs.

They feature Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and Piglet individually, and the latest coin features a number of famous friends in a group shot.

Winnie, Piglet, Owl, Eeyore, Rabbit, Tigger, Kanga and Roo can all be seen together on the new 50p coin.

The series is set to be rolled out over three years, with no official release dates for the next five coins – although two more are expected this year and the remainder are set to be released at some point next year, with launch dates to be confirmed by the Royal Mint.

How can I get one?

It is available to buy from the Mint in gold, silver, brilliant uncirculated and special-edition colour versions, with prices ranging from £10 to £1,065.

You can purchase the coins individually, with free delivery, or order the full set of coins at once and each one will be dispatched to you as soon as it is launched.

Payment will automatically be taken when each coin is dispatched.

Tigger and Owl coins are set to be released shortly, with the remaining coins due in 2022.

You can order it here, on the Royal Mint website.

What’s been said

Clare Maclennan, the Royal Mint’s divisional director of commemorative coin, said: “Winnie the Pooh is a treasured children’s classic which, much like the popular hobby of coin collecting, has been passed down through generations. As we celebrate 95 years of Winnie the Pooh, the latest design featuring Pooh and friends is a fitting tribute to the much-loved adventures.

“Fans of Winnie the Pooh can enjoy the coins individually, or as part of the nine-coin collection released over three years.

"We are buzzing with excitement to bring these wonderful characters and memories to life on a collectable 50p coin series.”

Daniel Thorne, Royal Mint designer, added: “Using inspiration from the original decorations of E.H. Shepard has been a fantastic experience but one that has also tested me as a designer.

"With each design, so much care and attention has been given to remastering the iconic decorations for the canvas of a coin while staying true to the texts people know and love.