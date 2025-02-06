A major fashion chain has converted its Sheffield city centre store into a clearance outlet.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Look’s branch on The Moor will now sell discounted clothes and accessories from previous seasons.

Bosses from The Moor announced the switch this week, saying that shoppers could now ‘find all your favourite items for less’. It said that included tops from £3, dresses from £5 and swimwear from £1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Look opened its first clearance store in Northern Ireland in 2022, with the firm saying at the time that customers there could find ‘fantastic value on last season’s fashions’.

The Star has asked New Look for more about what the shop will stock now and why it chose to convert the branch on The Moor to a clearance outlet.

New Look also has branches at Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks shopping centres in Sheffield.

New Look has closed a number of stores across the UK in recent years, reducing its total branches from around 600 in 2018 to 364 at the beginning of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Times recently reported that around a quarter of the retailer’s remaining stores were understood to be at risk when their leases expire.

But a spokesperson for the firm told the paper at the time that its stores remained an ‘important part of our business’.

They added: “On occasion we do have to close stores, either due to the landlord’s request or because the site becomes unviable. However, we remain on the lookout for appropriate new opportunities across the country and continue to invest in our existing store estate.”