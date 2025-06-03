The bank is rewarding millions of customers with a surprise £100 bonus this summer 💷

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationwide is giving £100 to 4 million customers as part of its annual Fairer Share scheme

No need to apply – the money will be paid automatically between 18 June and 4 July

You must have had a Nationwide current account on March 31, 2025 and used it between January and March

You also need £100+ in savings or a mortgage with Nationwide during March 2025

Watch out for scams – you don’t need to click any links, share details, or ‘claim’ the cash

A major UK bank is handing out £100 to millions of customers – no strings, no applications, just cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationwide is dishing out £400 million as part of its Fairer Share scheme, rewarding four million current account holders who also save with it or have a mortgage

This is the third year in a row it's done this, after reporting huge annual profits of £2.3 billion for the year to 31 March 2025.

So if you’re eligible, £100 will land directly in your Nationwide current account between Wednesday, June 18 and Friday, July 4, showing up as a ‘Nationwide Fairer Share Payment’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No action needed – just don’t close your account before then, or you’ll miss out. Here is everything you need to know about it.

(Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Who is eligible?

Not everyone with a Nationwide account qualifies. You need to have had a Nationwide current account on 31 March 2025, and used that account between January and March 2025. What counts as account ‘use’ depends on the account type:

Account type Activity that qualifies FlexAccount, FlexBasic, FlexDirect EITHER: Paid in £500 and made 2+ outgoing payments in two of the three months OR Made 10+ outgoing payments in two of the three months OR Switched to Nationwide during that period FlexOne, FlexGraduate, FlexStudent EITHER: Any payment in or out in March OR Switched to Nationwide (FlexOne/FlexStudent only) between Jan–Mar FlexPlus (packaged account) Just paying the monthly fee counts as activity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Note that for all account types, outgoing payments can include Direct Debits, debit card use, standing orders, and bank transfers (not to your own Nationwide accounts).

To qualify for the £100, you’ll also had to have had at least £100 in savings with Nationwide on any day in March, or owed at least £100 on a Nationwide mortgage on 31 March.

How to claim your £100 payment

If you're eligible, Nationwide should have contacted you by Friday 30 May via email or post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you have heard anything, you can also log in to online banking, use Nationwide's eligibility checker, or ask via its live chat.

Note that you don’t need to do anything to get the £100. It’ll be paid automatically. So ignore any texts, calls, emails or social media messages asking you to ‘claim’ the money – these are scams.

Is the £100 taxable?

Yes – but most people won’t pay tax on it. The £100 is classed as savings income, treated the same as interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most people won’t pay tax due to the Personal Savings Allowance (£1,000 for basic-rate taxpayers). But higher-rate taxpayers or those with large non-ISA savings might owe tax.

If you don't file a tax return, there’s no action needed – HMRC will be automatically informed. But if you file a yearly self-assessment, you’ll need to declare the £100 in your return.

Those receiving Universal Credit should be aware that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed that the £100 counts as capital.

That only matters if it pushes your total savings over £6,000 (joint savings count for couples). If it does, you’ll need to report it.