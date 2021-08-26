Fear not, Sheffield has plenty of dog groomers and here are 9 of the best, according to the business review website, Yelp. These 9 are listed on their website as being top choices.

We haven’t checked them out, though, so it’s best to do your own research. Several of these groomers advertise that they have City and Guilds qualifications in dog grooming and first aid.

Some have Facebook pages featuring pictures and quotes from happy customers.

1 Snip Doggy Dog - great name - is a mobile dog grooming service van that travels to you. Website: www.snipdoggydog.org

2 The Pets at Home store on Kilner Way Retail Park, Wadsley Bridge offers a Groom Room to spruce up your pets. The service is also available in the other Sheffield stores at St James Retail Park, Norton and Drakehouse Retail Park, Waterthorpe, as well as Rotherham and Chesterfield. Check thegroomroom.co.uk for details and bookings.

3 The Dog House at 10 Meadowhead, Woodseats, is another business with a fun name. Call them on 0114 274 7250.

4 Fur Fur Away is a mobile pet groomer who comes to customers’ homes. The website is furfuraway.co.uk

5 Denise's Pet's Beautician is based at 392 Langsett Road, Sheffield. Telephone 0114 234 4258.

6 Crookes Canine Cuts is at 40 Lydgate Lane, Crookes. Call 07712 470941.

7 Sue’s Mobile Dog Grooming is at 23 Moor Valley, Mosborough. Tel 0114 248 8851.

8 Waggs Spa and Boutique is based at Carr Forge Walk, Hackenthorpe. The web address is waggsspaandboutique.co.uk.

9 Clare’s Mobile operates from 9 Lindholme Gardens, Owlthorpe. Call 0114 228 0311.

