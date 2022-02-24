How can I buy Clinique products from Marks & Spencer?

Around 500 Clinique products will be made available at more than 700 locations for click and collect.

Products will also be available on M&S.com, with free next-day delivery set to be available later this year.

Sheffield shoppers will soon be able to get their hands on a range of Clinique products in store at Meadowhall or online.

M&S Clothing and Home managing director Richard Price said: “A compelling beauty offer is part of our plans to reshape M&S – innovating with our own brands and continuing to introduce complementary third-party products such as skincare experts Clinique.

“Our broad customer base and reach makes us an attractive platform partner and, in turn, introducing beauty brands helps us become more relevant, more often, for our 22m customers – offering them a convenient and seamless shopping experience.

“We’re also pleased to be introducing a bespoke in-store offer in our destination stores, where we know customers appreciate having someone on hand to help with purchasing.”

Will M&S have Clinique staff in stores?

Four destination M&S stores from Leeds to London Colney will have a Clinique counter with experts on hand (mock-up pictured), whilst a further 40 stores will have product available displayed in a bespoke Clinique fixture – including in M&S Menswear sections.

As part of the partnership, 34 M&S stores will feature Clinique counters with experts to help shoppers, with another 40 outlets showcasing products in bespoke Clinique fixtures.

The 34 stores with the full M&S x Clinique offer are: Aberdeen, Argyle St Glasgow, Birmingham, Braehead, Bromley, Camberley, Cheshire Oaks, Cheshunt, Culverhouse Cross, Fosse Park, Gemini, Gyle, Handforth, Hedge End, Kingston, Leeds, Liffey Valley Dublin, Lisburn, Liverpool, London Colney, Longbridge, Manchester, Marble Arch, Meadowhall, Merryhill, Metro Centre, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Nottingham, Pudsey, Shoreham, Stratford City London, Thurrock, Vangarde.

That means that customers in Sheffield will be able to get their hands on Clinique’s range at Meadowhall.

Among the Clinique products on offer will be the Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion+ – a product that reportedly flies off shelves once every minute in the UK.

Clinique UK and Ireland vice-president and general manager Rachel Baker said: “This is an extremely exciting time for Clinique to be entering into one of the UK’s most iconic and trusted high street shopping destinations.