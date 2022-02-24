Marks & Spencer: Sheffield shoppers will soon be able to get Clinique products online and in store at Meadowhall
Marks & Spencer has partnered with US skincare and make-up brand Clinique, in an online and in-store deal that will come to Sheffield shopping outlet Meadowhall.
How can I buy Clinique products from Marks & Spencer?
Around 500 Clinique products will be made available at more than 700 locations for click and collect.
Products will also be available on M&S.com, with free next-day delivery set to be available later this year.
M&S Clothing and Home managing director Richard Price said: “A compelling beauty offer is part of our plans to reshape M&S – innovating with our own brands and continuing to introduce complementary third-party products such as skincare experts Clinique.
“Our broad customer base and reach makes us an attractive platform partner and, in turn, introducing beauty brands helps us become more relevant, more often, for our 22m customers – offering them a convenient and seamless shopping experience.
“We’re also pleased to be introducing a bespoke in-store offer in our destination stores, where we know customers appreciate having someone on hand to help with purchasing.”
Will M&S have Clinique staff in stores?
As part of the partnership, 34 M&S stores will feature Clinique counters with experts to help shoppers, with another 40 outlets showcasing products in bespoke Clinique fixtures.
The 34 stores with the full M&S x Clinique offer are: Aberdeen, Argyle St Glasgow, Birmingham, Braehead, Bromley, Camberley, Cheshire Oaks, Cheshunt, Culverhouse Cross, Fosse Park, Gemini, Gyle, Handforth, Hedge End, Kingston, Leeds, Liffey Valley Dublin, Lisburn, Liverpool, London Colney, Longbridge, Manchester, Marble Arch, Meadowhall, Merryhill, Metro Centre, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Nottingham, Pudsey, Shoreham, Stratford City London, Thurrock, Vangarde.
That means that customers in Sheffield will be able to get their hands on Clinique’s range at Meadowhall.
Among the Clinique products on offer will be the Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion+ – a product that reportedly flies off shelves once every minute in the UK.
Clinique UK and Ireland vice-president and general manager Rachel Baker said: “This is an extremely exciting time for Clinique to be entering into one of the UK’s most iconic and trusted high street shopping destinations.
“Marks & Spencer offer a convenient hybrid shopping experience and we want to make it accessible for consumers to purchase their favourite Clinique products seamlessly whilst shopping in-store or online.”