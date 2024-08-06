Marks and Spencer: Update after two 'green walls' on Sheffield stores died and turned brown

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Aug 2024, 14:09 BST

Marks and Spencer has given an update after two flagship ‘green walls’ on Sheffield stores died and turned brown.

An M&S spokeswoman said they were replanting both of the eco features, at Ecclesall Road and Norton College foodhall at St James Retail Park.

She added: “Work is already underway at Ecclesall and should be completed within the next few weeks and on St James, we are working with our landlord to arrange the works.”

The M&S green wall at the Ecclesall Road supermarket is being replaced after it died.

The Ecclesall Road supermarket opened in 2011 with a green wall of ‘62 types of native plants’ nestling in hundreds of black plastic pigeon holes. But due to an irrigation system failure everything died leaving an ‘eyesore’ brown wall which some claimed was also a fire hazard.

It was torn down last month. Now, replacement black pockets are being attached to the wall.

