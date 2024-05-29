Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The move is part of a drive to revive The Avenue

Zara has confirmed the opening time for the launch of its new, larger store at Meadowhall.

The fashion giant says its will open on The Avenue at 10am on Thursday, May 30. It is moving into space formerly occupied by House of Fraser.

Zara is closing its longstanding shop on Upper High Street as part of the move to The Avenue

It will be a big moment for the company, and the megamall. The relocation from its current home on Upper High Street was announced last August in a drive to revive The Avenue, formerly Park Lane, after a string of closures.

Work on a flagship Frasers department store and Sports Direct in the former Debenhams at the end of the mall is ongoing.

Last month, Meadowhall boss Darren Pearce said: “The new Zara opening will be one of the biggest moments for us this year, and it’s fantastic to see the transformation is well underway.

