Meadowhall has paid tribute to two local stars after England reached the European Football Championship final on Sunday.

The megamall has re-named two areas ‘John Stones Street’ and ‘Kyle Walker Way’ in honour of the players.

Walker was born in Sheffield while Stones is a Barnsley boy, with both having played every minute of the tournament so far.

Since the men’s late win in Dortmund against the Netherlands on Wednesday, Meadowhall has turned its dome lights red and says it will leave them on every evening until the final.

Darren Pearce, Meadowhall director, said he would be piping famous football songs into the malls over the weekend to “get everyone in the mood”, as well as flying flags and showing good luck messages on large screens near the site. He also honoured the women’s team who lost in the world cup final in 2022.

He added: “Our men’s and women’s national football teams have given us plenty of moments to be proud of over the past few years and we’re all very excited and grateful to have another major final to look forward to on Sunday.

“The whole nation is completely behind the team and you can sense the belief and buzz they’ve created once again. We wanted to play our role in that excitement – it’s a bit of fun, but the genuine message behind it is to show Kyle and John how proud we are of them back here in Yorkshire, as well as wish them and the rest of the team all the luck in the world.

“Come on England! It’s coming home!”

Sheffield as a city can lay claim to being the home of football in England, according to FIFA Sheffield FC is the oldest club in the world.