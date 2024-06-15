Swiss watch firm Swatch has opened in Meadowhall creating jobs.

This week, Swatch was advertising for an assistant store manager offering a ‘competitive salary’ - but not saying how much - and ‘generous discounts’ on stock.

The new Swatch store continues a boom in watch and jewellery shops at the megamall which started when people were unable to go on holiday due to lockdown. Two other firms have graduated from pop-ups and kiosks to their own shops recently: cosmetics firm Kiko Milano and electric car company Polestar.