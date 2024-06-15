Meadowhall: Swiss watch company Swatch opens kiosk at megamall as sales boom

By David Walsh
Published 15th Jun 2024, 15:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Swiss watch firm Swatch has opened in Meadowhall creating jobs.

The company launched a kiosk on Upper High Street, selling the Omega Moonwatch collection.

This week, Swatch was advertising for an assistant store manager offering a ‘competitive salary’ - but not saying how much - and ‘generous discounts’ on stock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Swiss watch firm Swatch has opened in Meadowhall creating jobs. Swiss watch firm Swatch has opened in Meadowhall creating jobs.
Swiss watch firm Swatch has opened in Meadowhall creating jobs. | Mhall

The new Swatch store continues a boom in watch and jewellery shops at the megamall which started when people were unable to go on holiday due to lockdown. Two other firms have graduated from pop-ups and kiosks to their own shops recently: cosmetics firm Kiko Milano and electric car company Polestar.

Related topics:MeadowhallJewelleryLockdownPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.