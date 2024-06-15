Meadowhall: Swiss watch company Swatch opens kiosk at megamall as sales boom
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Swiss watch firm Swatch has opened in Meadowhall creating jobs.
The company launched a kiosk on Upper High Street, selling the Omega Moonwatch collection.
This week, Swatch was advertising for an assistant store manager offering a ‘competitive salary’ - but not saying how much - and ‘generous discounts’ on stock.
The new Swatch store continues a boom in watch and jewellery shops at the megamall which started when people were unable to go on holiday due to lockdown. Two other firms have graduated from pop-ups and kiosks to their own shops recently: cosmetics firm Kiko Milano and electric car company Polestar.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.