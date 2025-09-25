Meadowhall explains shock evacuation as visitors rushed out of busy shopping centre

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 11:08 BST
Visitors to one of the city’s busies shopping centres received a shock this morning as alarms informed them to evacuate the building.

Shoppers were informed that they needed to find the nearest exit and gather at designated points as part of the evacuation.

It is understood that text messages and voice notes were also sent out to some, informing them to leave the centre ‘as quickly and calmly’ as possible.

Meadowhall visitors have been told to find the nearest exit as part of a ‘planned evacuation’. placeholder image
Meadowhall visitors have been told to find the nearest exit as part of a ‘planned evacuation’. | Dean Atkins

Lifts and escalators were also taken out of actions as the alarm sounded.

And while the sudden alert may have shocked people, those involved are not in serious danger.

The Star understands that the event was a ‘planned evacuation’.

A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: “This morning’s evacuation was a planned, safety training exercise. The centre is fully open and operating as usual.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank our shoppers and colleagues for their co-operation.”

