Meadowhall explains shock evacuation as visitors rushed out of busy shopping centre
Shoppers were informed that they needed to find the nearest exit and gather at designated points as part of the evacuation.
It is understood that text messages and voice notes were also sent out to some, informing them to leave the centre ‘as quickly and calmly’ as possible.
Lifts and escalators were also taken out of actions as the alarm sounded.
And while the sudden alert may have shocked people, those involved are not in serious danger.
The Star understands that the event was a ‘planned evacuation’.
A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: “This morning’s evacuation was a planned, safety training exercise. The centre is fully open and operating as usual.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank our shoppers and colleagues for their co-operation.”