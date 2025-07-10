Meadowhall: Sheffield shopping centre makes announcement as city braces for weekend heatwave

Meadowhall has issued an update as Sheffield prepares to endure sweltering temperatures this weekend.

The megamall says it is open as usual and has a natural ventilation system which will keep the malls and shoppers cool throughout the centre.

Temperatures are set to hit 31 degrees at Meadowhall this weekend.
The announcement comes as temperatures are set to hit 31 degrees this weekend, with wall to wall sunshine.

Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban from Friday July 11 due to high temperatures and a record dry spring.

