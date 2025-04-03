Meadowhall: Sheffield megamall announces new dinosaur attraction for children for Easter holidays

David Kessen
David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025
Bosses at Sheffield’s giant Meadowhall shopping centre have announced a new attraction for children at the venue.

They are introducing a dinosaur themed attraction, which will be in place throughout the school holidays, they have announced today.

However, the Dino Discovery attraction will only be a temporary fixture at the shopping centre, based near the M1 at Tinsley, which is said to attract around 30 milion visitors a year.

Meadowhall has announced a dinosaur attraction for Easter | Meadowhall

Meadowhall said in a statement: “Running from Saturday April 5 to Monday April 21, the experience will take visitors on a prehistoric adventure to hunt down ten life-sized dinosaurs lurking at various locations throughout the centre.

“Explorers will have the opportunity to encounter iconic dinosaurs such as the towering Brachiosaurus, spikey Stegosaurus, fierce Velociraptors, toughest Triceratops, and the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex – and take all important selfies as they go!”

Six of the dinosaurs will be found on the Meadowhall ground floor, with another three on the upper floor.

Schools in Sheffield have been closed for the Easter Holidays this week, and the Easter break continues next week.

Some other local authorities have school holidays running either side of the Easter bank holidays.

