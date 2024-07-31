Whether you think its a fun way to spend a rainy weekend, or you feel you have no choice but to spend a few hours present shopping in the run up to Christmas, most people agree there are lots to love but some aspects which can be improved.
With over 300 shops, no one can argue there isn’t lots on offer.
But a few specific brands, types of shop, and design additions which are not included in Meadowhall’s offering have been suggested by our readers.
See nine of the most common and popular suggestions below.
1. John Lewis
If not in the city centre, we at least need a John Lewis in Meadowhall, according to many of The Star's readers. Other department stores like Debenhams or Selfridges were also raised as suggestions. | AdobePhoto: Philip J Openshaw - stock.adobe.com
2. Ice cream parlour
A proper ice cream shop or parlour would be a good addition, say readers (Photo at Our Cow Molly, Dungworth).Photo: Sheffield University
3. Independent shops
Shops, craft stores and eateries with independent ownership are also in demand. (Photo shows the concept art for the former Cole Brothers building in Sheffield city centre, as a mixed-use landmark with independent shops and leisure). | Sheffield City CouncilPhoto: Contributor
4. Uniqlo
Clothes retailer Uniqlo started off in Japan, but now has shops all over the world - and our readers want one in Meadowhall. (Photo shows Uniqlo Edinburgh)Photo: YURI KADOBNOV
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.