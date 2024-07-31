Meadowhall Sheffield: 9 things which would improve the shopping centre, according to shoppers

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 31st Jul 2024, 08:08 BST

Meadowhall: Love it or hate it, you will find yourself paying the shopping centre a visit one way or another.

Whether you think its a fun way to spend a rainy weekend, or you feel you have no choice but to spend a few hours present shopping in the run up to Christmas, most people agree there are lots to love but some aspects which can be improved.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter

With over 300 shops, no one can argue there isn’t lots on offer.

But a few specific brands, types of shop, and design additions which are not included in Meadowhall’s offering have been suggested by our readers.

See nine of the most common and popular suggestions below.

If not in the city centre, we at least need a John Lewis in Meadowhall, according to many of The Star's readers. Other department stores like Debenhams or Selfridges were also raised as suggestions.

1. John Lewis

If not in the city centre, we at least need a John Lewis in Meadowhall, according to many of The Star's readers. Other department stores like Debenhams or Selfridges were also raised as suggestions. | AdobePhoto: Philip J Openshaw - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
A proper ice cream shop or parlour would be a good addition, say readers (Photo at Our Cow Molly, Dungworth).

2. Ice cream parlour

A proper ice cream shop or parlour would be a good addition, say readers (Photo at Our Cow Molly, Dungworth).Photo: Sheffield University

Photo Sales
Shops, craft stores and eateries with independent ownership are also in demand. (Photo shows the concept art for the former Cole Brothers building in Sheffield city centre, as a mixed-use landmark with independent shops and leisure).

3. Independent shops

Shops, craft stores and eateries with independent ownership are also in demand. (Photo shows the concept art for the former Cole Brothers building in Sheffield city centre, as a mixed-use landmark with independent shops and leisure). | Sheffield City CouncilPhoto: Contributor

Photo Sales
Clothes retailer Uniqlo started off in Japan, but now has shops all over the world - and our readers want one in Meadowhall. (Photo shows Uniqlo Edinburgh)

4. Uniqlo

Clothes retailer Uniqlo started off in Japan, but now has shops all over the world - and our readers want one in Meadowhall. (Photo shows Uniqlo Edinburgh)Photo: YURI KADOBNOV

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ShoppingSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.