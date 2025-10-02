Meadowhall: One lucky shopper to get £3,500 as part of 35th anniversary celebrations
To enter, shoppers have to scan a QR code on a model of the megamall’s dome which will be in the centre until Saturday November 1.
A winner will be selected at random and receive a £3,500 gift card.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
Last month, Meadowhall unveiled a mural by local artist Luke Horton to commemorate the most iconic moments from the last 35 years.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: “It’s brilliant to be continuing our 35th birthday celebrations with the launch of this huge giveaway.
“Over the past 35 years, we’ve loved welcoming those across Sheffield and beyond to the centre, whether it’s for a shopping trip with friends, a family meal or for an action-packed day out with the kids.
“This competition is our way of thanking our loyal shoppers for the amazing memories we’ve shared over the years and giving one of them the shopping spree of a lifetime ahead of the festive season.”