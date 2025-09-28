Meadowhall: Nine of the most popular stores shoppers want to see at megamall

By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 28th Sep 2025, 05:45 BST

Meadowhall might have 290 shops and 50 eateries but bosses always want to know how it can be better.

So they turned to their army of loyal customers to ask what the megamall was missing.

Hundreds responded with suggestions for trendy stores they would like to see at Meadowhall, departed stores and a few jokes.

Here are nine of the most popular suggestions.

Several curry lovers asked for an Indian restaurant in The Oasis food court.

1. An Indian

Several curry lovers asked for an Indian restaurant in The Oasis food court. | Meadowhall

A John Lewis department store was the number one suggestion. Debbie Pratt said: 'John Lewis or Selfridges - need to start to keep folk here instead of going to Leeds!'

2. John Lewis

A John Lewis department store was the number one suggestion. Debbie Pratt said: 'John Lewis or Selfridges - need to start to keep folk here instead of going to Leeds!' | PA Photo: Mike Egerton

The Japanese fashion chain would be a popular choice at Meadowhall.

3. Uniqlo

The Japanese fashion chain would be a popular choice at Meadowhall. | Uniqlo

The Meadowhall store closed in 2021 - many want it back.

4. Disney

The Meadowhall store closed in 2021 - many want it back. Photo: Google

