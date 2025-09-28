Hundreds responded with suggestions for trendy stores they would like to see at Meadowhall, departed stores and a few jokes.
Here are nine of the most popular suggestions.
1. An Indian
Several curry lovers asked for an Indian restaurant in The Oasis food court. | Meadowhall
2. John Lewis
A John Lewis department store was the number one suggestion.
Debbie Pratt said: 'John Lewis or Selfridges - need to start to keep folk here instead of going to Leeds!'
| PA Photo: Mike Egerton
3. Uniqlo
The Japanese fashion chain would be a popular choice at Meadowhall. | Uniqlo
4. Disney
The Meadowhall store closed in 2021 - many want it back. Photo: Google