An upmarket nail bar ‘loved’ by celebrities including Margot Robbie and Drake is set to open at Meadowhall.

Townhouse is opening on April 30 on the lower level of The Avenue, formerly Park Lane, offering 50 per cent off treatments in the opening week.

Bosses say it has a loyal following that includes Margot Robbie, Drake and Pixie Lott.

Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director of Townhouse, said: “We're absolutely thrilled to introduce our award-winning services to Meadowhall! Prepare for our stunning interiors, flawless treatments and industry-leading nail artists.”