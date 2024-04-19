Meadowhall: Nail bar 'loved' by Margot Robbie and Drake announces opening date

It is moving into the 'posh' end of the megamall
By David Walsh
Published 19th Apr 2024, 06:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An upmarket nail bar ‘loved’ by celebrities including Margot Robbie and Drake is set to open at Meadowhall.

Townhouse is opening on April 30 on the lower level of The Avenue, formerly Park Lane, offering 50 per cent off treatments in the opening week.

Upmarket nail bar Townhouse opens in Meadowhall on April 30.Upmarket nail bar Townhouse opens in Meadowhall on April 30.
Upmarket nail bar Townhouse opens in Meadowhall on April 30.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bosses say it has a loyal following that includes Margot Robbie, Drake and Pixie Lott.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director of Townhouse, said: “We're absolutely thrilled to introduce our award-winning services to Meadowhall! Prepare for our stunning interiors, flawless treatments and industry-leading nail artists.”

The menu includes quick express treatments and ‘ultra-indulgent’ experiences. It will also sell the Townhouse nail care product range. The business also offers a 'Flawless Finish Guarantee'. If your gel manicure chips within seven days, Townhouse will happily fix them for free.

Related topics:MeadowhallCelebrities

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.