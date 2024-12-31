Meadowhall: Megamall makes New Year's Eve and New Year's Day announcement
Meadowhall has announced early closing times on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The megmall is closing at 4pm today, Tuesday December 31.
It opens tomorrow at 11am tomorrow, Wednesday January 1, and closes at 5pm.
Meadowhall has warned some retailers may reduce their opening hours and opening hours at The Oasis food court ‘will vary’.
It urges shoppers to check directly with individual retailers to avoid disappointment.
Normal centre trading hours will resume on Thursday January 2, 2025.
