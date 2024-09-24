Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A £10m combined Frasers and Sports Direct was considered for Sheffield city centre, The Star can reveal.

Frasers Group bosses looked at the old Debenhams on The Moor as a home for the flagship new store.

But Meadowhall was chosen because it has a bigger catchment area of potential shoppers, according to David Epstein, managing director of premium and luxury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frasers Group bosses looked at Debenhams on The Moor for a £10m new store. | National World

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge outlet opens in the old Debenhams at the end of The Avenue on Wednesday September 25.

It will employ 230, with 50 transferring from Sports Direct on The Gallery, which is closing this month. Some 150 jobs have been created.

The new combined store will employ 230, with 50 transferring from Sports Direct on The Gallery, which is closing this month. | National World

The combined shop will sell Frasers Group brands including Sofa.com, USC and Evans Cycles. It will have a Pret a Manger at the entrance to Frasers on the ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Avenue has been the quiet end of Meadowhall since Debenhams, Topman, Topshop and Miss Selfridge closed four years ago.

Mr Epstein said he was confident that would change.

“All our investments are medium to long term. For us to have spent that amount of money shows we are confident the empty units on The Avenue will fill up.

“Meadowhall has lost some big anchors, we are giving customers the best global brands. Our approach is ‘build it and they will come’.”

Sports Direct has a large store on The Moor in Sheffield city centre and at Drakehouse Retail Park.

Ger Wright, managing director of sport at Sports Direct, said big stores tended to create a “halo effect” that boosted other branches nearby.