The national event will be taking place in stores up and down the country, with the Sheffield shopping centre branch one of the venues offering free samples and goody bags to lucky customers.

There will also be a range of interactive experiences on offer and discounts to enjoy.

The luxury brands taking over the store on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 will be NARS, Laura Mercier, Drunk Elephant and bareMinerals.

Since the start of lockdown, Boots has launched over 60 new brands and customers can now get their hands on the likes of Huda Beauty, Fenty and MAC in selected stores.

As part of the Boots Beauty Festival weekend there are also deals on offer at boots.com, including 20 per cent off premium brands like KVD Vegan Beauty, Too Faced and Origins.

In the Meadowhall store this weekend, customers will have the opportunity to access a whole range of beauty services, including skin consultations with Shiseido and festival makeup application with bareMinerals, as well as the chance to discover the NARS cheek technique and the ‘flawless face’ routine with Laura Mercier.

A Fenty tote Bag filled with the likes of the iconic Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo and Fenty Skin Deluxe Fat Water will be up for grabs, as well as samples including Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, Fenty Skin Butta Drop Deluxe and Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint – whilst stocks last.