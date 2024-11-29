Meadowhall Black Friday: Crowds start to build for huge discounts as Sheffield goes shopping
Discounts of up to 70 per cent saw queues building at stores including both Pandoras, both Perfume Shops and new beauty vendor SpaceNK.
The megamall was doing brisk business at lunchtime with few spaces left in the many places to eat.
Large numbers of school age children only added to the throng, with several Sheffield schools closed for an inset teacher training day.
Meadowhall regulars said it was set to get busier as the day wore on, especially after 4pm when the rest of the city’s schools closed.
But present buyers need not worry about missing out because Meadowhall stays open until 10pm tonight.
Big discounts are available at stores including Sweaty Betty sportswear (30%) Fraser Hart jewellery (50%) and Card Zone (70%).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.