Huge crowds have begun building at Meadowhall for a Black Friday shopping frenzy - but don’t worry it’s open until 10pm.

Discounts of up to 70 per cent saw queues building at stores including both Pandoras, both Perfume Shops and new beauty vendor SpaceNK.

The megamall was doing brisk business at lunchtime with few spaces left in the many places to eat.

Large numbers of school age children only added to the throng, with several Sheffield schools closed for an inset teacher training day.

Meadowhall regulars said it was set to get busier as the day wore on, especially after 4pm when the rest of the city’s schools closed.

But present buyers need not worry about missing out because Meadowhall stays open until 10pm tonight.

Big discounts are available at stores including Sweaty Betty sportswear (30%) Fraser Hart jewellery (50%) and Card Zone (70%).

The busiest shops this morning included the Apple Store, JD Sports and Hollister. The new combined Frasers and Sports Direct in the former Debenhams at the end of The Avenue also had plenty of customers, bringing more trade to what was previously the “quiet end.”