Meadowhall Black Friday: Crowds start to build for huge discounts as Sheffield goes shopping

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 29th Nov 2024, 12:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Huge crowds have begun building at Meadowhall for a Black Friday shopping frenzy - but don’t worry it’s open until 10pm.

Discounts of up to 70 per cent saw queues building at stores including both Pandoras, both Perfume Shops and new beauty vendor SpaceNK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The megamall was doing brisk business at lunchtime with few spaces left in the many places to eat.

Meadowhall is doing brisk business on Black FridayMeadowhall is doing brisk business on Black Friday
Meadowhall is doing brisk business on Black Friday | NW

Large numbers of school age children only added to the throng, with several Sheffield schools closed for an inset teacher training day.

Meadowhall regulars said it was set to get busier as the day wore on, especially after 4pm when the rest of the city’s schools closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But present buyers need not worry about missing out because Meadowhall stays open until 10pm tonight.

Big discounts are available at stores including Sweaty Betty sportswear (30%) Fraser Hart jewellery (50%) and Card Zone (70%).

The busiest shops this morning included the Apple Store, JD Sports and Hollister. The new combined Frasers and Sports Direct in the former Debenhams at the end of The Avenue also had plenty of customers, bringing more trade to what was previously the “quiet end.”

Related topics:SheffieldMeadowhallJD SportsDebenhams

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice