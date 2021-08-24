The much-loved burger chain announced that it had run out of the popular drink, as well as bottled fizzy drinks, according to The Independent.

A spokesperson said McDonalds was “working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible”.

It is the latest business to be hit by food and drink shortages in recent weeks, after a number of reports of problems within the supply chain.

McDonalds has announced it has run out of milkshakes at all its UK restaurants, as well as bottles of fizzy drinks. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

It is thought the problems have arisen due to a driver shortage linked to self-isolation measures throughout the pandemic and issues with recruiting delivery drivers in the wake of Brexit.

A spokesperson reportedly said: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their continued patience. We are working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible.”

Customers were left gutted by the news and took to social media to express their dismay.

One Twitter user wrote: “Mcdonalds milkshakes are one of my cravings. As you can imagine, not happy.”

Another wrote: “As the worlds only proven hangover cure, I predict the absence of McDonalds milkshakes will have a major impact on productivity nationwide.”

Someone else added: “I haven’t had a @McDonalds milkshake for at least 10 years - probably more. Now that I know that they’ve run out of them in the UK and they are not available I *really* want a vanilla one.”

It comes after Peri Peri chicken chain, Nando’s, had to close around 50 of its UK restaurants last week in light of chicken shortages – again down to supply chain problems.

Two of its five Sheffield branches were temporarily closed, with the rest offering a limited menu and reduced opening hours

A Nando’s spokesperson said: “The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted.”

KFC also warned customers that there may be food shortages in some of its restaurants due to weeks of “disruption”.

Although the chain didn’t say what caused the disruption, it posted a message on its Twitter page to tell customers that they may find “some items aren’t available” and packaging “may look different”.

KFC said: “Just a heads up that across our country, there’s been some disruption over the last few weeks - so things may be a little different when you next visit us.

“You might find some items aren’t available or our packaging might look a little different to normal. We know it’s not ideal, but we’re working hard to keep things running smoothly.

“In the meantime, please be patient with our incredible teams… they’re doing a brilliant job despite the disruption. We can’t wait to see you soon for your next fried chicken fix.”

However, KFC did not say which menu items could be affected by the disruption or how many restaurants may be experiencing shortages.