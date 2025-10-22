A few smart supermarket moves could add extra cash to your Christmas shopping 💷

Many supermarkets offer Christmas savings schemes that add a bonus to your deposits

You don’t need to save all year - depositing just before the bonus date can earn rewards

Bonuses usually range from 3% to 6% and can be spent in-store or online at that supermarket

Schemes aren’t protected like bank accounts, so long-term deposits carry some risk

Using a regular savings account first lets you earn interest, then transfer funds to claim the bonus safely

Christmas shopping can be stressful enough without worrying about stretching your budget.

But savvy shoppers could snag an extra £25 (or more) simply by taking advantage of supermarket savings schemes.

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert team has highlighted how these often-overlooked offers work, and how you can maximise them without tying up your money for months.

How supermarket savings schemes work

Many major supermarkets run Christmas savings schemes designed to encourage year-round saving.

Essentially, you “top up” a savings card or booklet with cash or points, and the retailer adds a bonus on top. Typically, this bonus ranges from 3% to 6%, depending on how much you deposit.

Many supermarkets offer Christmas savings schemes that add a bonus to your deposits (Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

While most people think they need to save throughout the year to benefit, Lewis’ team explains that in many cases, you can get the bonus with just a single deposit before the deadline.

Important things to know before you join

Supermarket savings schemes aren’t the same as bank savings accounts. Money put into these schemes isn’t protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which means that if the scheme goes bust, you could lose your funds

This is why experts always caution against leaving money tied up long-term in these accounts.

[Note: In April 2022, the Government announced plans to protect customers’ money in supermarket savings schemes, either through insurance or by holding funds in trust. While these measures still need parliamentary approval, they could make these schemes much safer for consumers in the future.]

But if you use them strategically - by saving your cash in a traditional savings account throughout the year and only moving it into the supermarket scheme just before the bonus date - you can reduce risk while effectively doubling your rewards: you earn interest in your bank account and then collect the supermarket bonus on top.

You also need to remember that the bonus can only be spent at that specific supermarket.

Restrictions typically apply: lottery tickets, petrol, and third-party concessions are often excluded, and some schemes don’t allow online redemption. Expiry dates also vary.

Timing is everything

Supermarkets usually pay the bonus on a specific day in November or December. The amount you receive depends on how much is in the account, not how long it has been there.

This means that even if you haven’t saved all year, you can buy the necessary stamps or credit just before the payout date and still earn the full bonus.

This “last-minute top-up” approach dramatically reduces risk. The chance of a major supermarket collapsing within a few days is very small, and it means your money doesn’t sit unprotected for months.

Of course, you should only use this method with retailers you’d normally shop at, as the bonus can only be spent in-store or online with that supermarket.

The top supermarket savings schemes for Christmas 2025

Supermarket and key scheme info How does it work? Sainsbury's Christmas Club Card- Max bonus £25 (5% of deposit)- Pay in at least £50 before 1 Nov 25- Pay in the rest by 11.59pm 1 Nov 25- Bonus paid by end of Nov 25- Bonus expires on the date printed on the card, typically mid-Jan Get up to £25 when you save £500+. Here you get £2.50 back on every £50 saved. You can activate and save onto the card at Sainsbury's in-store checkouts and self-service tills (but not online), and it can be used both in-store and online at Sainsbury's and Argos. You must register your card to manage it online. Iceland's Bonus Club- Max bonus £20 (5% of deposit + £15 extra)- No cut-off for paying in OR 28 Oct 25 for the £15 extra- Bonus paid within 48 hours, extra £15 by 22 Nov- Bonus never expires, though extra £15 expires on 24 Dec 2025 Get £20 when you save £100. You get £1 for every £20 saved, plus an additional £15 if you save £100 by 28 October. You can get a physical card in store, or a digital card online or via its mobile app, and top it up in store or online. Asda's Christmas Savings Card- Max bonus £15 (5.35% of deposit)- Pay in by 5pm 9 Nov 25- Bonus paid 9am 10 Nov 25- Bonus expires two years from the date of your last transaction Get up to £15 when you save £280+. You get tiered cashback depending on what you save, from £1 for saving £30-£79, up to £15 for saving £280+. You can get a card in-store or online, and top it up in both places too. Morrisons Digital Christmas Saver- Max bonus £6 (3.1% of deposit)- Pay in by 31 Oct 25- Bonus paid 1 Nov 25- Bonus vouchers expire 31 Dec 25 Get up to £6 when you save £197+. You get tiered cashback depending on what you save, from £1.50 for saving £49-£96.99 up to £6 for saving £197+. The bonus can be loaded onto your More card or sent as e-vouchers. You must have a Morrisons More account to redeem your bonus. Co-op's Christmas Stamps Scheme- No max bonus (4.16% of deposit)- No cut-off for paying in- Must redeem in Dec 25- Bonus never expires Get £2 back for each £48 saved – in-store only. You must collect a paper stamp book in store and complete it by buying 48 £1 stamps. Do this and you get £50 off your shopping bill if you redeem it during December – a £2 bonus. The scheme runs year-round, so you can buy stamps at any point. Tesco's Christmas Savers Scheme- Max bonus £12 (6% of deposit)- Pay in by 11.59pm 19 Oct 25- Bonus paid in Nov 25- Bonus vouchers expire after three months Ended 19 Oct 25. Get up to £12 when you save £200+. You get tiered cashback depending on what you save, from £1.50 for saving £25-£49, up to £12 for saving £200+. You can top up your account online via the Tesco app or the Clubcard website.

Top tips for getting the most out of supermarket schemes

Use bank savings first: Keep your cash safe and earning interest until a few days before the bonus date.

Keep your cash safe and earning interest until a few days before the bonus date. Check the rules: Know what you can and can’t buy with your bonus, and the exact expiry date.

Know what you can and can’t buy with your bonus, and the exact expiry date. Spend at your usual stores: Don’t chase a bonus at a store you wouldn’t normally shop at—it only makes sense if the money will be spent anyway.

Don’t chase a bonus at a store you wouldn’t normally shop at—it only makes sense if the money will be spent anyway. Keep your card/booklet safe: Some schemes don’t keep an online record, so losing it could mean losing your savings.

