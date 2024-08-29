Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

M&S has restored a flagship ‘green’ wall on a store in Sheffield after it died and turned brown.

The retailer swung into action to replace the eco feature on its Ecclesall Road shop.

The Star reported the failure due to an irrigation system failure in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&S has restored a green wall on its Ecclesall Road store after it died and turned brown.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally boasting ‘62 types of native plants’ it became a brown eyesore after everything died, with some claiming it was a fire hazard.

It was torn down by contractors and replaced.

M&S said it was also replanting a green wall at its Norton College food hall at St James Retail Park after it too died.

The die offs sparked a debate about whether living walls are ‘greenwashing’ and if other methods, such as growing ivy, are more sustainable.