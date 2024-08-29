Marks and Spencer: Retailer tackles huge 'living wall' on Sheffield store which died and turned brown

By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 29th Aug 2024
M&S has restored a flagship ‘green’ wall on a store in Sheffield after it died and turned brown.

The retailer swung into action to replace the eco feature on its Ecclesall Road shop.

The Star reported the failure due to an irrigation system failure in July.

M&S has restored a green wall on its Ecclesall Road store after it died and turned brown.

Originally boasting ‘62 types of native plants’ it became a brown eyesore after everything died, with some claiming it was a fire hazard.

It was torn down by contractors and replaced.

M&S said it was also replanting a green wall at its Norton College food hall at St James Retail Park after it too died.

The die offs sparked a debate about whether living walls are ‘greenwashing’ and if other methods, such as growing ivy, are more sustainable.

