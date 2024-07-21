Marks and Spencer: Eco 'green wall' on second Sheffield store dies leaving brown 'eyesore'
The eco feature, at the firm’s foodhall at St James Retail Park in Norton, is a far cry from the lush green splendour either side of the entrance when it opened in 2018.
It comes after a huge living wall on its Ecclesall Road supermarket died and was torn down by contractors after an apparent watering system failure.
An M&S spokesman said they had a contractor booked for the Norton store. On Ecclesall Road they intended to repair the drainage issues before replanting, he added.
The die offs sparked a debate about whether living walls are ‘greenwashing’ that can become an eyesore and fire hazard, and whether other methods, such as growing ivy, are more sustainable.
