M1 Services: Welcome Break confirms opening date of £40m site near Sheffield after last minute delay
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The company said Welcome Break Rotherham will open on Friday, January 17.
It was due to open on Friday, January 10 but the launch was cancelled the day before due to extreme weather.
The huge site is at the end of Sheffield Parkway at Junction 33 of the M1.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire directly to your phone.
Facilities for lorry drivers are on the Rotherham side. The Sheffield facilities are on a tight plot hemmed in by the M1 and the Parkway. They include a Starbucks drive-thru, KFC, Burger King, Pret-a-Manger, Waitrose, Chopstix and WHSmith.
Vehicles will enter off the A630 Rotherway on the Rotherham side and exit on to the Parkway just before the J33 Catcliffe roundabout, which has been widened to three lanes.
Some 230 jobs have been created, Welcome Break says. It will be its 60th site in the UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.