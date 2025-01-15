Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Welcome Break has confirmed the opening date of a £40m service station near Sheffield after it was delayed by ice and snow.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said Welcome Break Rotherham will open on Friday, January 17.

It was due to open on Friday, January 10 but the launch was cancelled the day before due to extreme weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The huge site is at the end of Sheffield Parkway at Junction 33 of the M1.

The Rotherham side of the Welcome Break has a huge lorry park and petrol station. It is accessed off the A630 Rotherway near the Junction 33 roundabout. | NW

Facilities for lorry drivers are on the Rotherham side. The Sheffield facilities are on a tight plot hemmed in by the M1 and the Parkway. They include a Starbucks drive-thru, KFC, Burger King, Pret-a-Manger, Waitrose, Chopstix and WHSmith.

Vehicles will enter off the A630 Rotherway on the Rotherham side and exit on to the Parkway just before the J33 Catcliffe roundabout, which has been widened to three lanes.

Some 230 jobs have been created, Welcome Break says. It will be its 60th site in the UK.