M1 Services: Welcome Break confirms opening date of £40m site near Sheffield after last minute delay

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 15th Jan 2025, 13:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Welcome Break has confirmed the opening date of a £40m service station near Sheffield after it was delayed by ice and snow.

The company said Welcome Break Rotherham will open on Friday, January 17.

It was due to open on Friday, January 10 but the launch was cancelled the day before due to extreme weather.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The huge site is at the end of Sheffield Parkway at Junction 33 of the M1.

The Rotherham side of the Welcome Break has a huge lorry park and petrol station. It is accessed off the A630 Rotherway near the Junction 33 roundabout.The Rotherham side of the Welcome Break has a huge lorry park and petrol station. It is accessed off the A630 Rotherway near the Junction 33 roundabout.
The Rotherham side of the Welcome Break has a huge lorry park and petrol station. It is accessed off the A630 Rotherway near the Junction 33 roundabout. | NW

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire directly to your phone.

Facilities for lorry drivers are on the Rotherham side. The Sheffield facilities are on a tight plot hemmed in by the M1 and the Parkway. They include a Starbucks drive-thru, KFC, Burger King, Pret-a-Manger, Waitrose, Chopstix and WHSmith.

Vehicles will enter off the A630 Rotherway on the Rotherham side and exit on to the Parkway just before the J33 Catcliffe roundabout, which has been widened to three lanes.

Some 230 jobs have been created, Welcome Break says. It will be its 60th site in the UK.

Related topics:SheffieldRotherhamSheffield ParkwayStarbucksJobs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice